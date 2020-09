CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a University of Illinois student was scammed out of nearly $3,000 last week.

Officers said the student got a call from someone claiming to be with the U.S. Marshals. The person said her social security number had been compromised and there was a warrant out for her arrest.

She was told to wire $2,900 in Bitcoin to an unknown account to fix the problem. Police said they were called after the scammer demanded more money.