Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is out of $500 after University Police officials said he a victim of sexual extortion.

Officials said that on Wednesday, an unknown individual contacted the victim through social media and encouraged him to send intimate photos of himself. After receiving the photos, officials said the individual threatened to send them to the victim’s social media contacts if he didn’t pay. The victim compiled with the demand.

Since mid-January, University of Illinois Police included seven other instances of sexual extortion in their reports, the most recent of which also resulted in $500 being lost. However, other scammers have demanded up to $5,000 to keep photos private.

U of I Police officials said there are a few steps people can take to avoid becoming victims of this scam tactic:

If engaging in intimate conversations online, it is important that one trusts the other person and that everyone involved is a consenting adult.

Do not share personal information on social media. Scammers can use that information to later convince victims that they are someone else.

Use strong privacy settings and do not add someone as a friend if they are not personally known.

People who are unsure if they are dealing with a scam can contact the UIPD by calling 217-333-1216.