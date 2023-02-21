URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is out of more than $213,000 after U of I Police said they were scammed over the phone in late 2022 and early 2023.

Officials said that on Dec. 14, the student received a call from someone claiming the student was wanted on a Chinese arrest warrant related to international money laundering. The student was instructed to pay an undisclosed amount to resolve the supposed issue.

Even after the student paid, U of I Police said, they received several more calls with a demand for money, each with the claim the payment would resolve the matter. By the time of the final call on Jan. 8, the student had lost a total of $213,563.

The student reported the scam to U of I Police on Thursday.

This is the latest scam U of I Police reported involving five- or six-digit sums of money. Dating back to July, U of I Police included six such scams in their reports, one of which resulted in a $300,000 loss. All of these scams involved international students and a threat of arrest or prosecution, resulting in $660,000 being lost.

The University’s International Student and Scholar Services said on its website that international students are often targets for scammers, as some may lack of understanding about how certain systems in the United States. Scammers will often try to intimidate international students and scholars with empty threats of arrest or deportation, preying on their fears. They added that scammers often know their targets’ names and basic biographical information, which can make them appear legitimate.

ISSS said that anyone who receives a call or text message they aren’t expecting should not to answer; if one does pick up the phone and the caller is unknown, they should hang up immediately and call U of I Police at 217-333-1216 to report the attempted scam. U of I Police added that callers claiming to be police and threatening arrest or deportation are one of several red flags that the call is a scam.