URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is out of $1,800 following a subscription-based email scam, one that appears to be new to campus.

U of I Police said that the student reported to them on Monday that she had received an email from an unknown sender; it stated that her paid subscription to a technical support service was to be renewed. She replied to the message to cancel the service and was subsequently led through a series of steps that involved her disclosing bank account information and providing $1,000 in gift cards.

The student lost an additional $800 in the scam in addition to the $1,000 in gift cards.

U of I Police have reported dozens of scams throughout the academic year, taking different forms and using different methods to trick victims into sending money. However, a scam involving an email with a subscription notice has not been reported yet.

A list of scams can be found on the U of I Police website to provide examples of what to look out for when interacting with strangers.