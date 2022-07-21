CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign reported Wednesday that she was scammed out of $60,000, according to the police.

Officials said the student first received a call in March from someone who claimed to be a Chinese police officer. The caller said that the student was involved in a criminal investigation and asked her to wire money to an unknown account to clear her name.

The student completed two wire transfers in March and April totaling $60,000.