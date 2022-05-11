CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign said he was recently scammed out of nearly $3,000.

The student reported to U of I Police that he was scammed out of $2,950.

According to officers, the student received a phone call from a number, which appeared to originate from a local police department. The caller said the student was wanted on warrants and needed to pay the caller to avoid arrest. The student complied with instructions to visit a local retail store, purchase gift cards and give the gift card information to the caller.