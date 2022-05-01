CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s not your usual support rally. 28 teams played basketball Sunday to help Ukraine.

Hundreds of people showed up to an event called “UIUC Hoops for Ukraine” hosted by Illini Chabad and the Ukrainian Student Association.

They said there was food, fun and three versus three tournaments, even members of the Fighting Illini men’s basketball team. Illini Chabad Executive Director Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel said Sunday was all about celebrating unity.

“The best response to hate is positivity. And we want to give a message that we are united in supporting the people that are feeling oppressed and being destroyed,” he said. “In addition to the people of Ukraine, in Ukraine, but also the students here on campus, the Ukrainian Student Association, we have to support them and all their members and let them know we stand with them.”

He said the funds they raise will be sent to Ukrainian orphans in Berlin, Germany. He said there are 550 children and mothers there, and the money will help support them.