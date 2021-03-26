U of I student loses nearly $3,000 in scam

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department said a student reported losing nearly $3,000 in a scam.

In a news release, officers said the UI student reported the crime on March 24. They told police they got a call from an unknown person. The caller told them they were an agent with the Social Security Administration. They said the student’s Social Security number was under investigation.

In order to resolve the issue, the caller told the student to buy $2,950 in gift cards and then give them the card information over the phone. Officers said the victim followed through with the purchases.