URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is out of about $100 as a result of a new fraud ploy that police have not reported in the past.

U of I Police said the student was in communication with someone posing as a leasing agent and facilitating an apartment showing. The supposed agent told the student that he needed to pay an application fee before the apartment could be shown, which the student paid.

On the day of the showing, no one met the student at the apartment to be shown and he could not get a hold of the supposed agent. He eventually got a hold of the real leasing agent, who indicated that his accounts had been hacked.

U of I Police have reported dozens of scams that impacted students since the start of the academic year, with several involving impersonation. However, none of these scams involved impersonation of a leasing agent.

A log of scams reported to U of I Police is maintained on their website, giving people examples of what to look for if dealing with someone unknown. Questions and scam reports can be directed to U of I Police at their non-emergency number 217-333-1216.