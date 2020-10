CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A student found out his car was stolen after officers found it in Bondville, according to university police.

In a news release, U of I Police said the student reported his car stolen from the U of I Parking Lot F-23 on West Florida in Urbana on Wednesday. Officers stated the student found out the car was stolen when he was contacted by police who found the car in Bondville.