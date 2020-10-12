U of I student facing weapon charges after gun found in his dorm

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A U of I student is facing weapon charges after police said he had a gun in his dorm room.

Officers said they saw concerning social media posts and were also worried about some of the things he was saying to other people. Police described it as erratic behavior, but could not say anything else.

They used that information to get a warrant to search Joshua Gray’s dorm. There, they found a semi-automatic gun along with ammunition.

“You can’t have a weapon in a residence hall or at the University anyway, but any time it accompanies other statements being made or other behavior, we’re gonna definitely make it a priority to investigate,” said UI Police Lieutenant Joseph McCullough.

This is not Gray’s first run-in with police. He was arrested last week for spray-painting by Alma Mater during a protest.

Gray is not in custody, but he has a notice to appear in court for unlawful storage of weapons.