URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are investigating after a female student was drugged at a fraternity party over the weekend.

Officials said this incident is considered an aggravated assault, and it was reported to them at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The student was at a fraternity located at Gregory Drive and Euclid Street when she was handed two open drinks by other party attendees. Within minutes of consuming the drinks, officials said she began to feel physical effects that led her to believe a substance other than alcohol had been added to the drink.

The student went home with friends and called police, after which she went to the hospital in an ambulance for medical evaluation.

Officials issued a campus safety notice in accordance with federal law to prevent similar crimes and to assist in the identification of offenders. The notice alone, they said, is not an indication that crime rates on campus have increased or that a particular pattern of crime has emerged.

Anyone who knows something about this incident is asked to call University Police at 217-373-1216 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. The latter organization accepts tips anonymously and pays cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest.