U of I student diagnosed with meningitis

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Officials with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said a student has been diagnosed with a case of bacterial meningitis.

The student, who lives in off-campus housing, has been isolated at a hospital while receiving treatment. Authorities have identified and treated anyone who may have had close contact with the student. Officials believe there is no longer a risk of the illness spreading.

Bacterial meningitis is a serious disease that can be deadly. In some cases, death can happen in as little as a few hours, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Many recover from meningitis, but some can experience permanent disabilities such as hearing loss or learning disabilities.

It can spread to other people through sharing personal items, kissing or prolonged close exposure such as living in the same house. There is a low risk for people living in the community.