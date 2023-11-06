SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WCIA) — University of Illinois student Isabella Smith was crowned as Miss Illinois Collegiate USA 2024 over the weekend.

Smith is a junior at the U of I studying Communication. She works as an events manager. She also spends time fundraising and bringing awareness to cystic fibrosis.

The pageant was held at The Bendix Arena on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. The non-profit, all-volunteer Miss Collegiate USA Organization recognizes young college women and rewards them with career opportunities, cash and scholarships. Smith competed in Interview, Scholarship Resume, Swimwear and Evening Gown competitions before winning the title of Miss Illinois Collegiate USA.

Smith’s next stop will be the National Competition in Greenville, South Carolina, where she will have the chance to win travel and photo shoot opportunities, sponsor gifts, a sisterhood trip to Walt Disney World, special scholarships and several personal appearances. All national contestants will receive gifts, a tour of Greenville, sponsor appearance opportunities, an invitation to a Gold & Pearls Welcome Party, an exclusive Emerald Party and an opportunity to win scholarships and awards.

The Miss Collegiate USA pageant is currently accepting Illinois contestants from grade 6 through age 29. Visit www.misscollegiateusa.org for more information.