U of I student creates app

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A U of I student has found a way to help others through a new app.

It’s called EZPT. The app is designed to help people workout after an injury. The creator, Joseph Rejive, says a lot of people are nervous to get back into workouts because they are afraid to hurt themselves again. Rejive says he’s been in their shoes.

“Its meant to help out people who have injuries so its able to analyze your form in real time, using your phone camera and its able to give your critiques about your form of whatever exercise you’re doing and its also able to give recommendation on what exercise you should do based on whatever injuries you have,” Rejive said.

The app has won awards from the NFL. It also has more than 5,000 downloads in 45 countries.

https://www.ezpt.xyz/