U of I student creates app to show wait times at campus COVID-19 testing sites

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student has created an app that shows students the wait times at each COVID-19 testing site on campus.

Winnie Wu, a Gies Business student, created the wait time app prototype for COVID testing on campus. It will help them save a lot of time by choosing a site with a 5-minute wait time instead of a site with a 1-hour wait time, for example.

Currently, the app tracks the wait time by taking the mode of all submissions for a certain test site within the past two hours.