URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student has been arrested and charged after U of I Police officials said he broke into his neighbors’ apartment over the weekend and stole several items.

Souvik Ghosh, 19, was arrested on Monday, accused of entering an unlocked apartment and taking a number of items, all while the occupants were sleeping. One of the items that was taken was a credit card, which was later used to place a $200 food order.

After speaking with a restaurant employee, the student whose card was stolen learned that the food had been delivered to Ghosh’s apartment a floor above theirs. The student and their roommates approached Ghosh, who returned the stolen property.

Ghosh is charged with residential burglary and identity theft.