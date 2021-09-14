U of I student captures cat rescue on video at UM football game; film goes viral

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A junior at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is behind a cat video that has gone viral since Saturday.

Yianni Laros is studying Public Policy and Law. Last week, he went to Miami to visit his cousin who just started her first semester in college. On Saturday afternoon, Yianni and his family were all focusing on a heated football game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Appalachian State when something else caught their attention.

“Around the second quarter, I was sitting there watching the game and my sister began to nudge me,” said Yianni. “Miami was on the 50 yard line and they were cruising down the field, so the stadium was very energized. Everyone was really paying attention to the game. Then, my sister nudged me again and said ‘is that a paw?'”

Yianni said he looked up and saw two little paws. According to him, there was a cat trying to hold onto the ribbon wrapped around the 300 level of the stadium. She was dangling in the air and was so close to fall. The whole student section was nervous, paying full attention to the cat instead of the football game that was going on.

“I started recording the video when you see both paws down there and the cat starts slipping. Her two paws were holding on, then one paw holding on,” said Yianni.

The cat eventually lost its grip. It was falling but some people below the 300 level quickly caught it with an American flag. The crowd watched the whole thing happened and cheered very loudly when the cat was saved.

Yianni stated,”It falls on the American flag and they pick the cat up like Simba from the Lion King to show that the cat was ok and that was by far the loudest cheer of the entire football game!”

Yianni’s video quickly went viral right after he sent it to his friends. By the end of the football game, the whole stadium has seen his video. Since Saturday, it has been featured on multiple social media platforms and online news articles. The video has reached 7.3 million views on Yianni’s Twitter account.

Check out the cat video that went viral below, it was shot and sent to WCIA 3 by Yinnani Laros: