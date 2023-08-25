CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As University of Illinois students continue their first week of classes, one of them is pursuing an agriculture and engineering degree on a $125,000 scholarship.

Chicago native Diana Llamas got the scholarship through the Evans Scholarship program that awards money to caddies with limited finances. Llamas began caddying in high school and on Aug. 19, she was on the bag for PGA Tour pro Viktor Hovland, who hit a hole-in-one at the 2023 BMW Championship in Olympia, Ill.

Llamas said knowing her expenses are taken care of is one less burden she’ll have to worry about.

“I do know my workload is going to be a lot, but I think that just comes with being an engineer and also being in college,” Llamas said. “I know in the four years I’m going to be working really hard, I’m going to be really chasing my dreams, but also having fun, chilling with friends and taking advantage of everything.”

More than 300 people were selected for scholarships this year alone. Llamas said she hopes to pursue a career in biological agriculture with water sustainability.