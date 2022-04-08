URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student has been arrested for filing a false police report on Thursday night.

Officials said that 19-year-old Aditya Rao told investigators that he made up that he was robbed at gunpoint to account for his broken cellphone.

The report led to an Illini-Alert being sent out at around 11 p.m. Thursday night informing the public to avoid the area around the Illini Union Bookstore. There was about 30 minute period in which police believed the area was not safe for the public.

It was announced to the public at 6:30 p.m. that the crime had never occurred on Thursday night.