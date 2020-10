URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student was arrested for defacing property.

Police said 29-year-old Joshua Gray was identified as the person who used spray paint to write messages on a University sidewalk during a demonstration in August. It took place near the Alma Mater statue in Urbana on August 14.

Gray was arrested Tuesday at his home in Urbana. He is facing a charge of criminal defacement of property.