URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is facing charges related to a physical altercation at a fraternity house earlier this month.

Police officials said Ryan Robinson, 22, was identified as the aggressor in the altercation, which happened at Theta Xi during a party on April 8. Another U of I student was held down and battered, which police said constituted aggravated battery and mob action.

Robinson was arrested on Friday and booked into the Champaign County Jail on these charges. He was released on his own recognizance.