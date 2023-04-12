A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is facing aggravated battery charges following an incident at Carle Hospital early Wednesday morning.

U of I Police officials said Lisandra Galarza, 22, struck a hospital employee in the head after she was taken there during a medical emergency. The employee nor anyone else was seriously hurt.

Officials added that officers were initially called to the intersection of John and Locust Streets in Champaign, where a witness reported Galarza was having a medical emergency. She was taken to the hospital where the battery subsequently occurred.

Galarza was not arrested, instead being issued a notice to appear in court for the incident.