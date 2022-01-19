U of I Springfield makes interim police chief permanent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year veteran of the University of Illinois Springfield Police Department will continue to lead the force without an “interim” tag.

The school this week said interim police chief Ross Owens will be the next permanent chief. The move is pending approval from the U of I Board of Trustees, although those appointments typically go through without any trouble.

“The entire UIS community has been so supportive of me through this entire process, it’s truly been a humbling experience,” Owens said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead the UIS Police Department into the future, and growing into a more collaborative and transparent pillar of our community.”

Owens’ salary was not immediately available. He will oversee 23 employees, including 16 sworn officers, on the campus of 700 acres which serves around 4,000 students.

Owens replaces Chief Donald Mitchell, who retired in 2020.