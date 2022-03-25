URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Department of Aerospace Engineering and student group, Minorities in Aerospace, are holding a free screening of Lucasfilm documentary “Double Victory: Tuskegee Airmen at War” Friday at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the National Center for Supercomputing Applications building.

The film focuses on how the Tuskegee Airmen paved the way for racial integration of the armed forces, and how they were victorious over fascism in the war, as well as racism at home.

After the screening, there will also be a panel discussion. The Department of African American Studies at the university is co-sponsoring the event.

Panelists include:

Ronald Bailey, professor and head of the Department of African American Studies at UIUC

Reginald DuValle, Air Force veteran, who was first stationed at Chanute Air Force Base, and president of the Indianapolis Chapter, Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

U.S. Air Force Captain Sidney Ganison, pilot with the 458th Airlift Squadron at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois who recently made history as a member of the first all-African American crew to land a C-21 at Alabama’s historic Tuskegee Airfield

U.S. Navy Captain Alex Hampton, (BS ’99 Gies College of Business) Deputy Airwing Commander, Carrier Air Wing 7 with over 3,100 F/A-18 flight hours and more than 850 carrier landings.

The event is free to the public, but one must register here in order to either attend in-person or receive a link to view virtually.