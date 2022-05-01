URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Service workers at the University of Illinois are set to vote over the next week-and-a-half on whether to authorize a strike.

Hundreds of union members signed a petition calling for the vote as negotiations between the UI Board of Trustees and Facilities & Service Department bear little progress. The contract between the department union and Board of Trustees is set to expire in August.

If a strike is authorized, it will not happen right away, but it would move the union one step closer to a walkout when the contract expires. It would be the first strike by university service employees since 2013, and that strike prompted the university to declare its first-ever civil service emergency.

If a strike were to occur, campus trash cans would not be emptied, bathrooms in university buildings would not be cleaned and food in dining halls would not be made.