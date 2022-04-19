CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is planning to redesign the campus landscape to be more resilient, multifunctional and beautiful.

University officials are inviting people to engage with the Campus Landscape Master Plan (CLMP).

“As our landscapes serve as the public face of the university, visitors naturally form opinions on the quality of our programs based on the quality of our environments,” University Landscape Architect Brent Lewis stated. “This plan will allow us to be intentional about how future faculty, students, employees, guests and other campus users experience the excellence, inclusivity and innovation of the university in its historical and natural contexts.”

Officials said U of I Facilities & Services (F&S) is inviting students, employees, and residents of Urbana and Savoy to discuss the plan during an online public forum on April 27. The forum will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m.. Attendees will be asked to register in advance on the F&S website.

The result of the CLMP effort will be site-specific development requirements for each of eleven landscape districts outlined in the 2018 Campus Master Plan, such as the Main Quad, Engineering Quad, Research Park and athletics corridor.

The plan’s engagement process asks people to consider desired uses, such as outdoor classrooms and wellness and recreation spaces, alongside strategies to meet the functional and long-term needs of the campus, like transitioning low-use areas of campus to low-mow zones and native prairies, which require less maintenance.

“Resilience and sustainability are important to the UIUC community as are emphasized in past related plans. Now we are focused on creating a shared vision as well as defining the details of how this will be implemented,” said Lewis.

He added, “The more campus users who provide input, whether during our forum or in interviews and surveys, the more thoughtful we can be with how our campus evolves to meet challenges of this generation and future generations.”

To learn more about this initiative, visit the F&S website.