URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign said one of their dining halls got a makeover.

In a Facebook post, officials said the ISR Dining Center is “the second largest dining facility & the largest on a university campus in the country.” This facility seats up to 1,300 people at a time.

Photo courtesy: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Facebook page

The dining hall has nine mini-restaurants. Students can also learn from professional chefs how to prepare dishes in a demo kitchen.