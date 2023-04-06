URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A study co-led by researchers at the University of Illinois recently made an unexpected and rare discovery in the far reaches of space in the distant past.

Using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and other space and ground-based observatories, astronomers discovered two gravitationally bound quasars, brought together by the merging of their two galaxies. Quasars are bright objects powered by supermassive black holes, consuming gas, dust and anything else that that falls into their extreme gravity.

Because Hubble looks into the distant past, astronomers determined that these quasars existed when the universe was only three billion years old. They do not, however, exist today. In the 10 billion years since, the quasars merged to form one supermassive black hole as their galaxies completed their merger.

“We don’t see a lot of double quasars at this early time in the universe, and that’s why this discovery is so exciting,” said U of I graduate student Yu-Ching Chen, the lead author of the study.

“We’re starting to unveil this tip of the iceberg of the early binary quasar population,” said Illinois astronomy professor and study co-author Xin Liu. “This is the uniqueness of this study. It is actually telling us that this population exists, and now we have a method to identify double quasars that are separated by less than the size of a single galaxy.”

The search for these quasars was described as a “needle-in-a-haystack” that required Hubble, Hawaii’s W.M. Keck Observatories and the European Space Agency’s Gaia space observatory. It took all three of these facilities to confirm the quasars’ existence as each provided information the others could not.