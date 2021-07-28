U of I researchers develop promising breast cancer drug

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I researchers have developed a promising breast cancer drug.

They looked at mice that had breast cancer in the spine, lung, and liver.

The drug, called ErSO, eradicated those tumors in seven days.

ErSO targets cancer cells and also destroys the pathways cells take.

Researchers are ecstatic about the potential for people with late-stage breast cancer.

“I think it’s really very exciting,” said David Shapiro, a professor of biochemistry at the U of I. “When you’re a researcher, one o the things you always hope you can do is to discover something and then turn it into something that will actually help people.”

Clinical trials for the drug are not set yet.

It took about 10 years of research to get to this point.