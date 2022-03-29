URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Researchers at the University of Illinois have developed a new blood test that can rapidly detect early-stage liver cancer.

The test happens through a small, portable machine the size of a toaster. From only a few drops of a patient’s blood, the machine can detect biomarkers that attach to cancer cells and can deliver results within 30 minutes. It’s much faster than PCR, the predominant method of detecting biomarkers; PCR requires a laboratory environment with accurate temperatures in each step of the process.

Brian Cunningham is a professor of electrical and computer engineering and Cancer Center at Illinois program leader. He helped develop the testing machine.

“The detection instrument, PRAM, is very inexpensive, small, and has about $7,000 worth of components including the computer, which makes it ideal for point-of-care diagnostic tests for genomic mutations in the clinic,” Cunningham said.

This testing method can also be altered to diagnose other cancers or diseases.

More information about PRAM can be found online.