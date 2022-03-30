URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Researchers at the University of Illinois have come up with a fast, low-cost blood test for detecting early stage liver cancer.

It is the result of a collaboration between professors who have an expertise in microscopes as well as biochemistry methods.

The study was led by Brian Cunningham, Cancer Center at Illinois program leader and professor of electrical and computer engineering, and Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology Postdoctoral Fellow Bin Zhao.

The team collaborated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mayo Clinic to determine several RNA sequences that correlate with clinical outcomes of liver cancer, and the test is still in the research phase.

“The thing the doctors are interested in is an approach where someone can get the results of a blood test before they leave, so that doctors are able to get patients started on treatment right away,” Cunningham said. “We’re thinking about a test that can be performed to initially help identify the most appropriate chemotherapy treatment. But, the test can still be used over and over again to see if the concentration of those molecules change to determine if the treatment is effective.”

The test takes about an half an hour to complete, but the team is looking to speed up the process even further.

Cunningham’s team is applying for patents and “exploring” small and medium-sized companies that are interested in licensing the test and bringing it to regulatory approval. They are also seeing if it makes sense to start a company, and it could be “up to five years” until the test is readily available at doctors’ offices.

Cunningham said that he has been working on this type of biosensor for more than 20 years.

“I don’t think we’re done yet because we’re scientists and we can never leave something alone,” Cunningham said.