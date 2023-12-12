URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Researchers at the University of Illinois are working on the future, and that future includes robots.

They developed a new material designed to change behaviors depending on temperature. This will allow the next generation of autonomous robots to perform specific tasks through their interactions with the environment, such as switching on LED lights.

“For this study, we developed a material that can behave like soft rubber in low temperatures, and as a stiff plastic in high temperatures,” said Civil and Environmental Engineering Professor Shelly Zhang.

The findings from the study are published in the Science Advances journal. Alongside Zhang, professor Tian Chen and graduate students Weichen Li and Yue Wang all worked together on the study. Wang hails from the University of Houston.

Zhang said that their next goal is to design a smarter material that can sense velocity and impact, or how quickly it will be hit by another object. She said this would be an important development, as it would help robots know how to react appropriately to incoming dangers or obstacles.

A step-by-step look into the development of the material can be viewed on YouTube.

The National Science Foundation helped support the team’s research.