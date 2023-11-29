URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A species of bird native to Hawaii is on the verge of extinction, but while visiting the island, a University of of Illinois researcher was able to spot and save one.

The Akikiki bird is only found on the island of Hawaii, and it has been on the decline since 2010. Wildlife experts in Central Illinois say there are only a handful of them left on the planet. The reason is mosquitoes. The insect isn’t native to the island, so it’s spreading a foreign avian malaria to the birds naturally living there.

Bird numbers dropped from 500 to less than five since 2015. Dr. Maria Costantini has been working with the Akikiki species on the island since then. She said she wasn’t expecting to see any, so spotting and saving this one was a good sign.

“They’re doing a lot of different things for this,” Costantini said. “Some of the species, including the Akikiki, they have these insurance populations in captivity where they’re trying to breed bigger numbers in case they go extinct in the wild, so that they can reintroduce them back to the wild.”

Researchers are trying to save one bird on the island and they’re working to rid it of mosquitoes. This is done by making the male insects infertile, driving down the population.

The Akikiki isn’t the only bird species in danger. Researchers are holding out hope their methods to rid the island of mosquitoes work.