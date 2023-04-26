CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A recent University of Illinois research study has found a new link between nutrition and cognition, the university said.

The university reported that the study, led by psychology, bioengineering and neuroscience professor Aron Barbey, found a correlation between blood markers of two saturated fatty acids, larger brain structures with higher volumes of gray matter and better scores on memory tests. These results, the researchers said, add to the evidence that these factors jointly contribute to brain health in older adults.

Barbey said that while other studies have found one-to-one associations between individual nutrients and specific brain regions or functions, very little research takes a comprehensive look at brain health, cognition and broad dietary patterns overall.

“Our findings reveal that we can use nutrient biomarkers, cognitive tests and MRI measures of brain structure to account for much of the variation in healthy aging,” Barbey said. “This allows us to better understand how nutrition contributes to health, aging and disease.”

Barbey and co-leads Tanveer Talukdar and Chris Zwilling collected data from 111 healthy older adults with MRI structural scans, blood-based biomarkers of 52 dietary nutrients and cognitive performance tests of memory and intelligence. By combining these measures, the team found associations between dozens of features that appear to work in tandem to promote brain and cognitive health in older adults.

“We’re looking at relationships among all of these together,” Talukdar said. “This allows us to identify certain features that cluster together.”

“If we just look at nutrition as it relates to brain structures and we don’t study cognition, or if we look at nutrition as it relates to cognition and we don’t study the brain, then we’re actually missing really important pieces of information,” Barbey added.

The research Barbey, Talukdar and Zwilling performed was funded by a grant from the Abbott Nutrition through the U of I Center for Nutrition, Learning, and Memory