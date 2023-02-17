CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — New research from the University of Illinois shows a strong link between climate change and global conflicts, researchers said on Friday.

A study co-written by Ujjal Kumar Mukherjee, a business administration professor in the Gies College of Business, found that anomalies such as rainfall and temperature deviations are often associated with social conflict via civilian protests. In addition, the results show a nuanced relationship between temperature deviations and social conflicts that was not found in previous research.

“Many past studies of climate change and societal conflicts have failed to fully account for the interdependencies that underpin these respective processes,” Mukherjee said. “Climate change and social conflict each have spatial and temporal dependencies at the regional as well as global levels. That’s why we developed a new framework to specifically address those challenges and help social scientists explore similar domains.”

This new framework analyzed global data during times of peace and conflict, with researchers evaluating the relationship between temperature anomalies and different types of social conflicts. Those conflicts included “material conflicts” like protests and “verbal conflicts” involving threats, ultimatums and other forms of nonphysical confrontation.

Researchers found evidence that suggests periods of unusually high temperatures were associated with social conflict, primarily through government-rebel material conflicts and government-civilian conflict via protests.

“We find that the majority of the conflicts associated with climate anomalies are triggered by rebel actors, and others who react to such acts of conflict,” Mukherjee said. “The big contribution of this paper is the objective quantification of the impact of rising temperatures and climate change on human conflict. There’s been a lot of anecdotal evidence, but there hasn’t been a structured, large-scale study with global data.”

Mukherjee added that the implications of the research underscore how important it is for international cooperation to combat climate change.

“Functionally, policymakers ought to be interested in the paper because it shows how interdependent regions are with regard to climate conflict,” he said. “International cooperation on climate change-mitigation efforts have been premised on the notion that harmful social and economic activities in one region can spill over into other regions through greenhouse gas emissions, global warming and the aftereffects of extreme climate events. We saw this recently with the farmer protests in India. The farmers felt that they weren’t getting enough in government subsidies, so they were demanding more.

“Such conflicts aren’t uncommon, but they are likely to reverberate regionally, because everyone depends on agriculture and mineral resources.”

Mukherjee was assisted in the study by Benjamin Bagozzi, a professor of political science at the University of Delaware, and Snigdhansu Chatterjee, a professor of statistics at the University of Minnesota. Their study was published in the journal Environmetrics.