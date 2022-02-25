CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign recently announced that students will need to have a negative on-campus COVID-19 test result after spring break.

This break will begin on March 12 and end on March 20.

Officials said students may receive a negative result between March 17 and March 25. Students will have “granted” access until the end of the day on March 25.

In-person classes will start on March 21. Face coverings will be required in classrooms.

Chancellor Robert Jones stated, “I am so grateful for all of your efforts to protect one another throughout this entire year. I know we all look forward to returning to a life that doesn’t require these additional precautions. In the meantime, thank you for your continued care for one another.”