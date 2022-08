CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s out with the old on the campus of the University of Illinois. The university’s parking Department is in the process of removing parking meters from the campus streets.

The removal of the meters means that coins will no longer be needed nor allowed to pay for parking on campus. Payment will now be made through one of three apps – MobileMeter, ParkMobile and PayByPhone.

People who don’t have a smartphone can still pay to park by calling 217-207-3033.