U of I relying on safety protocol with employee COVID-19 cases

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County. The two most recent cases are U of I employees.

The university says it cannot share what departments they work in because of privacy rules.

The U of I says it has not put into place any new safety measures with the two cases because it’s been preparing for this ahead of time.

It says the protocol they have now is the best way to handle the situation.

Before Governor Pritzker issued the stay at home order, the school told employees who are able to work from home to start doing that.

“We had already implemented all the requirements that you would want to have to be safe and well. We knew we were going to have cases at some point, and we were ready when that happened,” says U of I Public Affair Chancellor Robin Kaler.

And since the stay at home order, the U of I also started limiting the number of essential employees entering school buildings. That means the people who can’t work from home, like janitors and lab researchers, are now working in smaller numbers now.