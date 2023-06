CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I’s Office of Public Engagement recognized Tracy Dace with the community award for excellence in public engagement.

Dace was awarded for his work with the non-profit DREAAM (Driven to Reach Excellence and Academic Achievement for Males). He is the founder and CEO. The organization aims to help young boys become successful.

Dace has continued his work throughout the years and hopes he’s had a positive outcome on at least one young person’s life.