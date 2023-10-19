URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois was recently ranked among the top universities in the nation when it comes to the number of late-night Uber Eats orders.

Uber recently released their fifth annual Uber Eats Cravings Report, which provides a rundown of what people order for food delivery. The report included the top universities that order from Uber Eats late at night. Orders between midnight and 4 a.m. are considered “late-night” orders.

The top three late-night order universities are all Big Ten institutions. Illinois was ranked No. 3 in the study, behind fellow Midwest “U of I” school, the University of Iowa, which was ranked No. 2. Penn State was determined to have made the most late-night orders on Uber Eats this year.

The same universities made up the top three universities last year as well, ranked in the same order.

The rest of the report also shares some interesting findings, including most ordered items, most common delivery requests, most unexpected food combinations and some notable order comments such as food extras and special instructions.

The full Uber Eats Cravings report can be viewed here.