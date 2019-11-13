U of I rally for DACA

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Supreme Court hearing was held on the issue of keeping DACA.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) shields nearly 700,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation. People rallied on U of I’s campus in support of the program.

DACA started under the Obama administration and allows recipients to stay and work in the U.S legally. In 2017, President Trump’s administration decided it would end DACA protection. However, lower federal courts have been fighting to keep it. “It’s good for these kids to have the ability to get a job because that’s basically what DACA is. It helps to get a social security number, a job and a license. It helps those children to get a better life in general,” said Kevin Herrera, Treasurer for I-Cause.

The Supreme Court will decide if the way the Trump Administration has gone about shutting down DACA complies with federal law. That is expected to happen by June of next year.