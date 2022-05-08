URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The ongoing debate about abortion rights has divided the nation, but both sides share one thing – hope.

“We want to take the power back. We all came out here today to show solidarity with each other,” Lexie Vogel, a pro-choice U of I student and member of Young Democratic Socialists of America said.

“I just see the potential of every woman. A lot of times they don’t even see their own potential,” pro-life student and weDignify member Savannah Tucker said.

A leaked Supreme Court opinion brief made headlines last week. It suggested they may decide to overturn two landmark cases that guaranteed abortion rights: Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

“By banning abortion, our country jeopardizes the safety and health of millions. Abortion is not a dirty word. It is healthcare,” Eleanor Humphreys, a pro-choice student and president of Amnesty International’s U of I chapter said.

They’re on opposite sides of the debate, but they both just want to be heard.

“I’m sure a lot of people are pro-life and are not expressing their views just because it can be scary to have a counter-culture,” Tucker said.

Protests have popped up across the country over the past week.

“What we really know is that nine people deciding to take our rights away is a crisis in our democracy,” Vogel said.

In Urbana, hundreds crowded around the Alma Mater statue Sunday to push back against the Supreme Court, later marching through town to the Champaign County Courthouse. But there were people who attended for a different reason, and prayed together behind the crowd.

“Every child is that much more beautiful; every woman is that much more beautiful because we were all in the womb once,” Tucker said.

For some of them, it’s political.

“It feels like it has nothing to do with my actual body and my actual rights. It feels like it’s sort-of an exercise in debate,” Vogel said.

For others, it’s a matter of religion. But to everyone who showed up, it was personal.

“I have two little brothers and two little sisters. I think, ‘what if my mom had aborted them?’” Tucker said. “It really breaks my heart because I love them so much.”

The heartbreak doesn’t stop there.

“It’s heartbreaking to have a government that doesn’t care about you. It’s heartbreaking to have a world that thinks you’re less-than,” Humphreys said.

On college campuses like U of I, it’s an ongoing dialogue.

“I think that science can answer a few things. And I think that it can’t answer a few things. For instance, it cannot answer the morality between aborting a potential life. Right?” pro-life student Drew Levitt said.

Both sides appear willing to hear each other’s points of view, because as Humphreys said, you can’t always change someone’s mind in one afternoon.

“That’s not always the objective. Sometimes, it’s just recognizing that we are human beings doing our best and trying to protect other human beings.”