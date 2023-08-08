SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – U of I professors are discussing ways to prepare the next generation of educators to teach Native American history.

On Friday, Governor Pritzker signed a bill requiring public schools in Illinois to include the subject in their curriculum.

“We followed the bill as it went through and the various iterations to get a sense of what was the state of Illinois thinking about when they’re thinking about Native American history,” Rosalyn LaPier, a history professor at U of I, said. “How then can we take our expertise and bring that to the classroom?”

LaPier said the department has been talking to the College of Education on how they can work together to prepare students to teach it.

“One of the things that we have been talking about throughout the spring and even this summer, is how we can now think about kind of revamping our coursework, so that we are beginning to think about how our courses can help build knowledge and build skills for emerging teachers,” LaPier said.

The law requires every public elementary and high school in the state to include a unit on Native American history in their social studies classes, particularly those that teach American history or government. That includes teaching about the contributions Native Americans have made in areas like government, the arts and humanities. Students in grades six through twelve will also learn about genocide and discrimination against Native Americans.

LaPier said these are topics they already teach at the university level, which can help students studying to become educators improve their skills to teach Native American history.

“We have more than a dozen courses that are already on the books that students can take that focus on Native American history, again, sort of across that wide span of history from the ancient past, all the way to sort of contemporary urban issues,” LaPier said.

School districts have time before they will be required to teach Native American history. It begins the 2024-2025 school year.