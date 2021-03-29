U of I professor releases poetry book; connects past to present

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A U of I professor is using poems to teach people about social and political unrest. He does that by connecting the past with the present.

Most of Christopher Kempf’s poems talk about race and national identity. He uses the Civil War battlefield in Gettysburg as his background.

He lived in Virginia while teaching there and is now with the department of English at the U of I.

While living in Gettysburg, he says he felt overwhelmed with the amount of history there and knew he had to write about it.

After countless hours of research, going to museums, and talking to civil war re-enactors – he released this book. His poems connect the past and the present.

“I’m always interested in ways to contextualize our present moment – to think back to the past,” says Kempf. “In some ways, what we’re living through is special and different, but in other ways, it’s not. This seems to be a moment that’s very much like the cultural and national movements of the 1960’s and 70’s. In poetry, when you’re getting more identity driven, more expressive writing from certain cultures, it’s an incredibly important moment.”

Kempf says he enjoys teaching at the U of I because if its diversity.

In the future, he’ll be teaching a class about sports and creative writing and have another book released sometime next year.

You can find his two released books here.