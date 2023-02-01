URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is warning of a new scam trend on campus after seeing a recent increase in reports: sexual extortion.

UIPD officials said these scams generally occur on social media or messaging apps. Scammers will contact a victim and lie about their identity before engaging in a sexually natured conversation with the victim. Eventually, the scammer requests or encourages the victim to send intimate photos or video of themselves.

Once the photos or videos are sent, the offender then demands a monetary payment to avoid having the content sent to the victim’s social media contacts. These demands can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Since mid-January, the UIPD reported receiving at least six reports of these scams, with one person paying nearly $2,000 on Jan. 20. Two more sexual extortion scams were reported on Monday, but victims both refused the scammers’ demands. One of those scammers demanded $5,000 in exchange for keeping the victim’s content private.

UIPD officials said there are a few steps people can take to avoid becoming victims of this new scam tactic:

If engaging in intimate conversations online, it is important that one trusts the other person and that everyone involved is a consenting adult.

Do not share personal information on social media. Scammers can use that information to later convince victims that they are someone else.

Use strong privacy settings and do not add someone as a friend if they are not personally known.

People who are unsure if they are dealing with a scam can contact the UIPD by calling 217-333-1216.