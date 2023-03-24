URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is warning the community of the latest crime trend to emerge near campus: unwanted apartment intrusions.

UIPD officials said that in recent months, it has been made aware of multiple incidents of intruders entering apartments without permission. In every case, officials said, the apartment door was unlocked.

The most recent incidents happened between 10:50 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday at HERE Champaign, a high-rise building located at the intersection of 3rd and Green Streets. Officials said that a single intruder entered five unlocked apartments in the building. In some of those cases, the tenants were at home when it happened, and the intruder lingered for several minutes before leaving.

Other incidents have been reported over the preceding months, including in the high-rise building located across the street from HERE Champaign. Several arrests have been made, but the issue is ongoing.

Officials said these incidents are easily preventable by locking the apartment door. There are other tips people can follow to prevent these incidents from happening to them or others: