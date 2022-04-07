URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The public is invited to a family-oriented event to support wounded veterans on Sunday.

The event will be hosted by the University of Illinois Police Department, Illinois Army ROTC, Chez Veterans Center, Urbana Park District and the YMCA. It is called “Cherries and Berries,” in reference to the red and blue lights on police cars.

The event will take place at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign South Quad from noon to 4 p.m..

Officials said there will be a series of fun events, including opportunities to take pictures with University Police patrol vehicles and ATVs, inflatables and other games and activities. A dunk tank will also be available. Participants can pay $1 per attempt to dunk an Illini All-Star. All proceeds will go to the Chez Veterans Center Fund.

According to officials, individuals who are scheduled to take a seat in the dunk tank include: