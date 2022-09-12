CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police have arrested two people they believe are responsible for several electric scooter thefts on campus in recent weeks.

Officers were called on Friday just after 8 p.m. by a student who reported his scooter had been stolen from the Illini Union. The student said an Apple AirTag GPS device was on the scooter, which led officers to a house in Urbana on Rainbow View. One of them recognized a car in the driveway as being connected to several prior thefts.

Within an hour of the initial report being made, officers had a search warrant and entered the house. They found seven stolen scooters inside and arrested two people: 19-year-old Clayton Mabry and 29-year-old Antoine Rogers.

Officers said 19-year-old Clayton Mabry was found with a scooter and that he did not comply with officers’ commands as he was arrested. He was booked into the Champaign County Jail on charges of theft and resisting a peace officer.

29-year-old Antoine Rogers was also charged with theft and violation of an order of protection in a previous case. Officers said he was identified as the person captured on surveillance cameras following several scooter thefts on campus.

When questioned about the motivation for the thefts, officers said Mabry admitted to taking them because they are fun to ride and he had no plans to sell them.

Despite these arrests, U of I Police reported that a bike was stolen on Saturday or Sunday, indicating the presence of multiple thieves on campus. Officers recommend using a U-shaped lock to secure bikes and scooters, something Mabry himself told officers makes them harder to steal as opposed to cable locks that can slip over the handlebars.

Officers added that this is the second instance in the last week of an Apple AirTag being used to recover a stolen scooter. They used the GPS information from another stolen scooter on Wednesday to find it abandoned several blocks away from where it was stolen.