URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said that a student was scammed out of $100 earlier this month when a dinner date failed to show up.

In its scam log, the UIPD said the student met a woman online and they arranged a date at a restaurant. While waiting at the restaurant, the student received a text from the woman saying she needed help paying for a babysitter. The student sent electronic gift cards to the woman, but she never showed up.

Along with a list of scams reported to them, the UIPD also names several red flags signs that a request or demand may be a scam:

No government official (including police officers, immigration officials and tax agents) will ever demand money over the phone

Scammers try to intimidate victims with empty threats of arrest or deportation

Scammers will often demand payment in the form of something other than cash, like gift cards or virtual currency

To avoid banks becoming suspicious, scammers will sometimes direct victims to visit a series of banks to withdraw cash in small portions that eventually add up

Scammers often spoof phone numbers of legitimate agencies (as was the case in last week’s scam)

People who receive a call or text containing one or several of these red flags are encouraged to hang up immediately and call police. The 24-hour non-emergency number for the UIPD is 217-333-1216.